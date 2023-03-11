Russian air defense shoots down 4 HIMARS, Uragan rockets

"Over the past 24 hours, air defense systems shot down four rockets of HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and also intercepted four HARM anti-radar missiles," Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on the progress of the special military operation.

According to him, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed during the day in the areas of the settlements of Pershotravnevoye of the Kharkov region, Raygorodok, Oborotnovka, Ploschanka of the Lugansk People's Republic, Staromayorske, Shevchenko of the Donetsk People's Republic, Kamenskoye and Balochki of the Zaporozhye region, TASS reported.

According to the Defense Ministry, a total of 400 planes, 218 helicopters, 3,384 unmanned aerial vehicles, 411 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,264 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,055 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 4,321 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 8,857 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

MP/PR