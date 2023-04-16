  1. World
Russian forces intercept 13 HIMARS, Smerch, HARM missiles

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Over the past day, Russian air defense systems intercepted 10 HIMARS and Smerch MLRS, as well as 3 HARM anti-radar missiles, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

Russian forces also shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), according to him.   

The southern grouping of Russian troops hit units of the 77th airmobile brigade, which was trying to counterattack the positions of Russian troops in the area of the settlement of Maloilinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Konashenkov added, TASS reported.

The Russian Armed Forces hit the command posts of the 125th and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye Region, he underlined.

