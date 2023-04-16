Russian forces intercept 13 HIMARS, Smerch, HARM missiles

Russian forces also shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), according to him.

The southern grouping of Russian troops hit units of the 77th airmobile brigade, which was trying to counterattack the positions of Russian troops in the area of the settlement of Maloilinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Konashenkov added, TASS reported.

The Russian Armed Forces hit the command posts of the 125th and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye Region, he underlined.

