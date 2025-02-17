  1. Politics
Iranian Dep. FM meets with top Kurdish officials in Erbil

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi met with senior Kurdistan Region officials on Monday to discuss developments in Iraq and the region as well as means to enhance ties between Erbil and Tehran.

After his meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, the Iranian diplomat stated, “We held warm and good discussions,” emphasizing the “many shared values that connect” Iran and the Kurdistan Region, local media Rudaw TV English website reported. 

On his part, Barzani described Iran as “an important ally” and emphasized the “historic relations” between Erbil and Tehran that “were established on the principles of good neighborliness and joint interests.” He added that having strong relations with Iran is “necessary and important for strengthening regional stability.”

Barzani additionally underscored the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to fostering regional peace and stability asserting that it “will not become a source of threat to its neighbours,” particularly Iran.

Takht Ravanchi also met with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, discussing regional developments and ways to enhance economic and trade relations between Erbil and Tehran, stated Barzani on X. “We underlined the importance of strong bilateral relations, economic reform, and trade cooperation to drive mutual prosperity,” Barzani added.

Additionally, Takht Ravanchi held a meeting with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani.

