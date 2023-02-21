Pentagon announces $460 mn assistance to Ukraine

The Department of Defense announced "security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs," the statement said.

"This authorization includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and Howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend their country as well as more Javelins, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars," it said.

Kyiv will be provided with 155mm artillery rounds, 120mm mortar rounds and four air surveillance radars, TASS reported.

In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was providing "an additional $10 million to support our ongoing efforts to provide emergency assistance to keep Ukraine’s energy infrastructure up and running."

US President Joe Biden earlier said during an unannounced visit to Kyiv that the US will provide $500 million worth of further security assistance to Ukraine.

MP/PR