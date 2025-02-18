Iran supports stability, unified governance in Sudan:Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf made the remarks during a meeting with the Sudanese foreign minister, Ali Yusuf Ahmed Al-Sharif, in Tehran on Monday.

He reiterated Iran’s support for stability, unified governance, and territorial integrity in Sudan, expressing hope that these goals will be achieved shortly.

However, Ghalibaf warned that enemies will always hatch “new plots” to disrupt peace in Sudan, and said “necessary planning” should take place to counter their schemes.

“We should know, first and foremost, that the enemy of the Islamic nations and countries in the region is the Zionist regime,” he added.

Sudan has been embroiled in a deadly conflict over the past two years. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced from their homes.

Ghalibaf said Iran was eager to enhance political ties with Sudan while also pursuing economic and trade relations.

He also said that the Iranian Parliament, specifically the Iran-Sudan Parliamentary Friendship Group, was ready to establish relations with the Sudanese Parliament once stability was restored.

Ahmed Al-Sharif said Sudan was grateful for Iran’s expression of support for the stability and unity in his country.

He added that Sudan was ready to establish effective parliamentary relations with Iran following the formation of the Sudanese Parliament.

Additionally, he expressed hope that Iran would contribute to the reconstruction of Sudan.

Iran and Sudan agreed to restore their diplomatic relations late in 2023 following a seven-year break.

SD/IRN