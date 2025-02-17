Cairo emergency Arab summit could be delayed: Media

Zaki told ON TV Channel that Egypt is keen on ensuring the presence of the maximum number of leaders to guarantee the summit’s success, stressing that any potential delay would be purely for logistical reasons.

Zaki explained that the Cairo summit aims to formulate a strong and unified Arab stance on the Palestinian cause, particularly in response to the displacement proposal by Israel and later the US administration.

He clarified that Egypt’s proposal would be a key focus of the summit discussions. It offers ideas for reconstructing Gaza to create job opportunities without forcing residents to leave the strip.

Zaki also emphasized that the summit's main objective is to support the Palestinian people and strengthen their resilience. An official document reflecting this position will be issued.

The five-nation Arab summit is set to take place in Riyadh before the Cairo emergency summit.

Zaki revealed that the participating countries, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, have been closely coordinating their efforts through regular meetings since the start of the Gaza war.

He noted that the Arab League was not officially invited to previous meetings of the five-nation summit but is always informed of key developments.

Furthermore, he suggested that Palestine could be invited to the upcoming Riyadh summit, which may lead to an agreed-upon framework for a broader Arab stance to be presented later at the Arab League.

