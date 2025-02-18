Iran, Azerbaijan to boost ties amid economic coop. talks

Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Iran and Azerbaijan during his meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. Speaking at the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran, Aref stated that Azerbaijan holds a special place in Iran’s foreign policy, not merely due to its shared borders but because of their longstanding historical and cultural connections.

Welcoming Asadov and his delegation—who are visiting Tehran to attend the Third Caspian Economic Forum—Aref expressed optimism that the visit would not only bolster multilateral cooperation among Caspian Sea nations but also significantly enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Aref reiterated Iran’s strategic approach to fostering strong relations with its neighbors and affirmed that the Iranian government is dedicated to deepening ties in various fields.

He noted that since the presidency of Masoud Pezeshkian, efforts to expand bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan have intensified, stressing that no external factor will be allowed to disrupt the strong bond between the two nations.

For his part, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov praised Iran’s hospitality and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties. He emphasized that there are vast opportunities for collaboration that could benefit both nations, fostering deeper economic and cultural connections.

During the meeting, Asadov also extended an official invitation to Aref to visit Azerbaijan.

