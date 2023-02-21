Russia destroys 2 US-made HIMARS rocket systems in Ukraine

"In the area of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and an ammunition depot were destroyed," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

Russian forces also wiped out five Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two D-30 howitzers, the general specified.

Russian forces also wiped out two Ukrainian tanks, two armored combat vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a D-20 howitzer, the general added.

Russian forces destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar and three Ukrainian self-propelled howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the area of the city of Kherson, the general added, TASS reported.

Russian forces struck over 90 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 94 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 128 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defense forces destroyed two HIMARS and Uragan rockets, 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two Tochka-U ballistic missiles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

MP/PR