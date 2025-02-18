  1. World
Delta plane flips upside-down in Toronto crash

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people on board crash-landed on Monday at the Toronto airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 15 people injured but causing no deaths.

The Endeavor Air flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing at about 3.30 pm in Canada's biggest city, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, the airline said, The National reported.

Paramedic services told AFP that 15 people were injured including three critically – a child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.

All of those hurt, including those with minor injuries, were taken to local hospitals by ambulance or helicopter, the paramedic service said.

Dramatic images on local broadcasts and shared on social media showed people stumbling away from the upside-down CRJ-900 plane, shielding their faces from wind gusts.

