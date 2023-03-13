Four Ukrainian rockets shot down over Belgorod

"Our air defense systems were at work over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. Four rockets were shot down. The consequences on the ground are being specified. A woman has been injured, according to the latest reports. An ambulance team has gone out to the scene," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Rocket fragments damaged four private homes. Head of the Belgorod district Vladimir Pertsev has gone out to the scene together with emergency services, he added.

The woman suffered a serious injury and a concussion, the regional governor specified, TASS reported.

"We have the following updated information on the injured woman. The woman with a concussion has been hospitalized. There is no open wound. She has a medium severity injury and is receiving all the necessary assistance," the governor said.

MP/PR