12 HIMARS, Olkha, Uragan rockets downed by Russian forces

"During the past 24 hours, air defense systems destroyed 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Fomovka, Vladimirovks, Poltava, Golikovo, Pshenichnoye. Kolomyichikha, Nizhnyaya Duvanka, and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Oktyabrskoye, Nikolskoye, Terny, and Blagoveshchenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Rabotino, Priyutnoye, and Pologi in the Zaporozhye region. Apart from that, twelve HIMARS, Olkha, and Uragan rockets were downed," Igor Konashenkov said, TASS reported.

"Russian warplanes, missile and artillery forces destroyed 78 Ukrainian artillery units on combat positions in 119 localities during the past day," he continued, adding that a Ukrainian Osa-AKM air defense system was destroyed near Krasny Liman.

"In the past day, in the course of the counterbattery fighting in the Kherson direction a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station were destroyed near the settlement of Kuibyshevo in the Kherson region," he added.

According to the Russian defense ministry, as many as 384 Ukrainian warplanes, 207 helicopters, 3,105 drones, 404 air defense systems, 7,840 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,015 multiple rocket launch systems, 4,073 artillery systems and mortars, as well as 8,350 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.

