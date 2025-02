"This ceremony is very important and we will definitely participate at a high level," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks at his weekly presser on Monday morning while answering questions put forward by the journalists.

The funeral of longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will be held on February 23, months after he was martyred in an Israeli air attack in Lebanon’s capital.

