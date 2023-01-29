Russia intercepts 16 HIMARS, Olkha, Uragan rockets

"Russian air defense forces downed four Ukrainian drones near the settlements of Yakovlevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zhitlovka, Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People’s Republic in 24 hours. Moreover, 16 HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan rockets were intercepted near the settlements of Maryinka, Gorlovka, Zlatoustovka, Ilovaysk of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chaplinka of the Kherson Region," he said.

In addition, a US HARM counter-radar missile was shot down near the community of Novy Svet in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov added.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 381 Ukrainian warplanes, 204 helicopters, 2,980 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,670 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 995 multiple rocket launchers, 3,956 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,218 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the general specified, TASS reported.

