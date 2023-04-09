Russia intercepts several HIMARS, Smerch MLRS shells

"Air defense systems intercepted ten HIMARS and Smerch MLRS shells, as well as one Grom-2 operational-tactical missile. In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed," TASS quoted Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov as saying.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops, and artillery of groups of troops (forces) of the Russian Armed Forces defeated 98 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day," he added.

Units of the Yuzhnaya group of forces have destroyed more than 250 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day in the Donetsk direction, he concluded.

