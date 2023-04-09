  1. World
In past day;

Russia intercepts several HIMARS, Smerch MLRS shells

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Over the past day, Russian air defense systems intercepted 10 HIMARS and Smerch MLRS shells, a Grom-2 missile, and destroyed 14 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman reported on Sunday.

"Air defense systems intercepted ten HIMARS and Smerch MLRS shells, as well as one Grom-2 operational-tactical missile. In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed," TASS quoted Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov as saying.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops, and artillery of groups of troops (forces) of the Russian Armed Forces defeated 98 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day," he added.

 Units of the Yuzhnaya group of forces have destroyed more than 250 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day in the Donetsk direction, he concluded.

