US to provide long-range missiles to Ukraine

It brings the total amount of military aid given to Ukraine to more than $29.3bn (£24.31bn) since February 2022.

The package includes ground-launched small-diameter bombs (GLSDB) which can hit targets 150km (93 miles) away.

"This gives them a longer-range capability, long-range fires capability, that will enable them, again, to conduct operations in defence of their country," Pentagon spokesperson Brig Gen Pat Ryder told reporters, BBC reported.

In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US and President Joe Biden for the additional aid.

Previously, Ukraine's longest range weapon was the Himars rocket system, which can hit targets at a range of up to 80km (50 miles). Kyiv used the system to devastating effect during its counter-offensive in the south and east last year.

MNA/PR