Russia air defense downs 12 US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine

A HARM anti-radiation missile was also downed and 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, according to Konashenkov.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities shot down 12 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a HARM anti-radiation missile. In addition, they destroyed 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye, Svatovo, Novoaleksandrovka and Novokrasnyanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vladimirovka and Yegorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Novaya Zburyevka, and also Konstantinovka in the Kherson Region," TASS quoted Konashenkov as saying.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 400 Ukrainian warplanes, 220 helicopters, 3,401 unmanned aerial vehicles, 412 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,280 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,055 multiple rocket launchers, 4,333 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,904 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

MP/PR