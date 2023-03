Russian air defense systems also destroyed 12 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day, Konashenkov announced on Sunday, TASS reported.

Air defense systems shot down a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force around the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, Konashenkov said.

"In addition, six HIMARS and Smerch multiple launch rockets were intercepted during the day, and 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed," he added.

