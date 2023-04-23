Russian air defenses down nine Ukrainian drones over past day

"Russian air defense forces eliminated 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including in the vicinity of the residential areas of Kirrilovka, Valeryanovka of the Dontesk People’s Republic [DPR], Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic [LPR] and Tavriisk in the Kherson Region," TASS quoted Konashenkov as saying.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault teams liberated two areas in the western parts of the city of Artyomovsk in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

"The Russian Airborne Force units rendered support to the assault teams in the northern and southern districts of the city," he added.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck enemy units. The activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

