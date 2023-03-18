Russia intercepts 15 HIMARS, Smerch, Uragan rockets

"Air defenses intercepted 15 HIMARS, Smerch, and Uragan rockets in the past day. In addition, nine Ukrainian drones were destroyed near Novaya Tarasovka in the Kharkov Region, Rubezhnoye and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, and Staromayorskoye, Vladimirovka, Yegorovka, and Valeryanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he specified.

"Tactical and army aircraft, together with missile and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces, hit 89 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 107 areas. The command post of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit near the Tonenkoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," TASS quoted Konashenkov as saying.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 402 aircraft, 221 helicopters, 3,457 drones, 414 missile systems, 8,330 tanks, and other armored combat vehicles, 1,066 multiple rocket launchers, 4,381 field artillery mounts, and mortars, as well as 8,996 special military motor vehicles.

