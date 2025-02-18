Israeli daily Ha’aretz revealed on Monday that the officer, who had been involved in intense October 7th Israeli military operations against Gaza’s residents, used to suffer from severe mental health issues after returning from the war.

The brutal military onslaught has claimed the lives of at least 48,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and, according to Israeli sources, at least 844 of the regime’s troops and 69 of its police forces.

Initially, reports from Israeli paper Yedioth Ahronoth had suggested that the officer's death had been caused by friendly fire, an incident, during which military or security forces would mistakenly shoot their fellow troops or officers.

Ha’aretz, however, has clarified that the officer had been grappling with profound psychological issues, leading to suicidal thoughts and, ultimately, his death at his own hands.

Before his death, the officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, had even attempted to deceive Israeli forces by disguising himself as a Palestinian, shouting “Allahu Akbar (God is Great),” in an attempt at endangering his life -- while being suspected to be harboring suicidal inclinations.

Observers say the incident highlights the severe emotional toll the war has had on Israeli military personnel, many of whom are struggling to cope with the psychological aftermath.

SD/