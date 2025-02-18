North Korea’s denuclearization no longer possible, MFA says

The North Korean Foreign Ministry castigated a recent Munich meeting between the top diplomats of the US, Japan, and South Korea, which had particularly reiterated the need to ensure the full denuclearization of North Korea. "The ‘denuclearization’ plan, which has become more impossible and unrealistic in the current state of affairs both in practical terms and with regard to the use of that term, looks like a situation where ignorant primitive people are begging modern people to go back to primitive society," the statement reads, KCNA reported.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry stressed that "as long as the US and its satellites continue to make hostile threats, nuclear weapons will remain a guarantee of peace and security for North Korea, as well as a self-defense tool enshrined in the constitution."

The ministry vowed that the country "will continue to pursue the head of state’s new policy of strengthening the nuclear-armed forces."

"We will continue to use all available military and political means to consistently deter threats and blackmail by the US and its satellites, who violate our sovereignty and our country’s security interests," the statement notes.

MP/