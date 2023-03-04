Russia downs Ukraine's 12 HIMARS rockets, Mi-8 helicopter

"A Mi-8 helicopter of Ukraine’s Air Force was shot down by Russian air defenses near the locality of Novosyolovka in the Zaporizhzhia Region," he said. Also in the past day, 12 HIMARS rockets and 11 Ukrainian drones were downed near Petrovka and Veliky Vyselok in the Kharkiv Region, Stelmakhovka, Golikovo, Zhitlovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Malaya Kardashinka and Novaya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region, TASS quoted as Konashenkov saying.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 394 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 215 helicopters, 3,324 unmanned aerial vehicles, 408 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,145 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,049 multiple rocket launchers, 4,273 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,722 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine.

MNA/PR