  1. Sports
Feb 18, 2023, 6:29 PM

Iran wins World Wrestling Clubs Cup title

Iran wins World Wrestling Clubs Cup title

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Shahr Bank of Iran claimed the title of the seventh edition of the World Wrestling Clubs Cup.

The Iranian team defeated the Russian side Ivan Poddubny 6-4 in the final match.

Iran had defeated freestyle wrestling teams from Georgia (10-0) and Kazakhstan (9-1) before the final, while Russia beat India (9-1) and Armenia (9-1).

Also, India beat Kazakhstan 7-3 in the bronze medal match, according to Tehran Times report.

The World Wrestling Clubs Cup is an international wrestling club competition among teams representing member nations of the United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport's global governing body.

MNA

News Code 197517

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News