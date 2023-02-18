Iran wins World Wrestling Clubs Cup title

The Iranian team defeated the Russian side Ivan Poddubny 6-4 in the final match.

Iran had defeated freestyle wrestling teams from Georgia (10-0) and Kazakhstan (9-1) before the final, while Russia beat India (9-1) and Armenia (9-1).

Also, India beat Kazakhstan 7-3 in the bronze medal match, according to Tehran Times report.

The World Wrestling Clubs Cup is an international wrestling club competition among teams representing member nations of the United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport's global governing body.

MNA