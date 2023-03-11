Iran finishes 2nd in Asian deaf freestyle wresting event

On the last day of the Asian Championship freestyle wrestling competition held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the Iranian team won 9 medals ( 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals) and finished runner-up at the competitions.

Kazakhstan became the champion of these competitions and the host (Kyrgyzstan) ranked third.

Iran's deaf athletes participated in the Asian Championship in 3 fields of Taekwondo, Judo and Wrestling. In Taekwondo, the Iranian team was able to stand on the place on the podium. In both Judo and Greco-Roman wrestling, the Iranian representatives finished in third place.

