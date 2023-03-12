Iranian Freestyle wrestling team wins Russian tournament

Iran took part in the the Roman Dmitriev Memorial international cup in Russian with 10 representatives.

Ali Golizadegan (61kg), Mohammadreza Shakeri (65kg), Majid Bagheri (79kg), Hooman Behzadpour (86kg), and Mohammad Mobin Azimi (92kg) won five gold medals for Iran.

Ali Rezaei (70kg) gained silver and Ebrahim Khari (57kg), Armin Habibzad (65kg) received the bronze medal in the tournament.

The international junior freestyle tournament competed in the Russian city of Yakutsk from March 10-12, 2023.

TM/IRIB3785505