  1. Sports
Mar 12, 2023, 5:30 PM

Iranian Freestyle wrestling team wins Russian tournament

Iranian Freestyle wrestling team wins Russian tournament

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iranian junior Freestyle wrestling team bagged five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals to become the champions at the Roman Dmitriev Memorial international cup.

Iran took part in the the Roman Dmitriev Memorial international cup in Russian with 10 representatives.

Ali Golizadegan (61kg), Mohammadreza Shakeri (65kg), Majid Bagheri (79kg), Hooman Behzadpour (86kg), and Mohammad Mobin Azimi (92kg) won five gold medals for Iran.

Ali Rezaei (70kg) gained silver and Ebrahim Khari (57kg), Armin Habibzad (65kg) received the bronze medal in the tournament.

The international junior freestyle tournament competed in the Russian city of Yakutsk from March 10-12, 2023.

TM/IRIB3785505

News Code 198424

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News