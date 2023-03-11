Iran’s Ahmad Kohani takes silver at 2023 Gymnastics World Cup

Nikita Simonov from Azerbaijan claimed the gold medal in ring exercises with a score of 14.633 points, according to Tehran Times.

The silver medal went to Ahmad Kohani with 14.500 points and Austrian Vinzenz Hoeck gymnast settled for bronze with 14.433 points.

This team is led by Reza Kheirkhah as the head coach and Nader Madani as the supervisor.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The first World Cup took place in Cottbus, Germany from Feb. 23 to 26 and the second leg took place on March 3 and 4.

SKH/PR