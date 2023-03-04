Iran wrestlers grab 3 gold medals in Bulgaria competitions

The third place and final match of the first four weights of2023 Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov International Wrestling Tournament was held on Friday night in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In the 92 kg weight, Arshak Mohebi faced Ahmad Batayev from the host country in the final match and managed to defeat him with a score of 6:4 to get another gold medal for the Iranian team.

Before Mohebi, Mostafa Ghiasi won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at 79 kg and Shahin Badaghi at 72 kg in freestyle wrestling competitions in Bulgaria.

Amir Mohammad Yazdani also won a bronze medal in the 70 kg freestyle wrestling.

Iranian wrestler Shahin Badaghi also grabbed a gold medal in the category of 72 kg Greco-Roman wrestling.

