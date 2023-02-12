Nine Iran’s wrestlers to compete in Egypt

The Iranian squad in Greco-Roman wrestling is comprised of Meysam Dalkhani (63kg), Mohammad Reza Geraei (72kg), Mohammad Hadi Saravi (97kg), and Amin Mirzazadeh (130kg).

Also, Yasin Rezaei (61kg), Peyman Biabani (65kg), Hossein Abouzari (74kg), Amir Hossein Kavousi (79kg), and Amir Hossein Firouzpour (97kg) are the freestyle wrestlers who will take part in the event.

The Ibrahim Moustafa tournament will be the second Ranking Series event this year slated for February 23-26 in Alexandria, Egypt.

TM/IRN85027652