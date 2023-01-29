  1. Sports
Tehran to host Freestyle World Wrestling Clubs Cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Tehran will host the next Freestyle World Wrestling Clubs Cup next month, according to a wrestling Iranian official on Sunday.

The head of Iran's Wrestling Federation League Organization said that the 7th edition of the Freestyle World Wrestling Clubs Cup will be held in Tehran on February 17-18.

Hamid Yari said the competition will be held in Tehran's Shohadaye Haft Tir Stadium in downtown the capital.

According to the wrestling official, Bank Shahr Club will be the only representative of Iran at the competitions along with 5 foreign teams.

He also said the Greco-Roman World Wrestling Clubs will be held in Isfahan on February 23-24 with Sepahan Club as the host with the participation of four foreign clubs.

In the last 6 editions of this competition, Iranian teams have become champions five times in freestyle, while they have won all six editions of the Greco-Roman style.

