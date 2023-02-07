Iran’s Yazdani tops UWW Ranking in Freestyle

Previously, Hassan Yazdani was used to be in the 4th place in the ranking in the weight class of 86 kg.

At present, the Iranian freestyler has become the world’s best athlete with 48,000 points.

Yazdani is the most titled athlete on Iran's Tokyo Olympic Games team.

The 27-year-old is a 2016 Olympic champion at 74kg.

Yazdani, nicknamed ‘the Greatest’ also won gold at the 2017 & 2019 World Championships and won silver and bronze at the 2015 & 2018 World Championships, respectively.

His main rival is USA's David Taylor which ranks second with 45,000 points.

