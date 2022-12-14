Iran among top 10 steel-producing states

Steel is regarded as the world’s most significant engineering and construction material.

It is utilized in every aspect of our lives; in cars and construction products, refrigerators and washing machines, cargo ships, and surgical scalpels. It can be recycled over and over again without loss of property.

Steel is thoroughly recyclable, enjoys great durability, and, compared to other materials, requires partially low amounts of energy to produce.

Innovative lightweight steels help to save energy and resources. The steel industry has made immense efforts to limit environmental pollution in the last decades.

Iran produced 2.9 Mt of steel in the first ten months of 2022, marking a 9 percent hike compared to the same period last year, the World Steel Association, previously known as worldsteel, reported.

That is why Iran stands as the tenth-biggest producer of steel in the world, according to the WSA.

Iran’s steel ingots export surged 18 percent in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) reported.

Based on the ISPA, Iran exported 4.799 million tons of steel ingots in the seven-month period of this year, while the figure was 4.057 million tons in the same time span of the past year.

As announced by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the country’s export of steel ingots increased by 25 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

The IMIDRO’s data put the country’s annual steel ingot exports at 7.678 million tons in the past year, and at 6.162 million tons in the previous year.

Sanctions and COVID-19 unable to harm Iran’s steel production

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the US sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

It is proven based on the reports and statistics released by international bodies and also the Iranian sources that Iran’s strong steel sector cannot be hit by the sanctions.

The rising trend is also witnessed in the export of Iran’s steel, according to the latest report released in this due, Iranian major steel producers, including Mobarakeh Steel Company, Khuzestan Steel Company, Esfahan Steel Company, and Hormozgan Steel Company, and some others, exported over 5.912 million tons of steel during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22, 2021), which was 30 percent more than the figure of the same period of time in the past year, Tehran Times reported.

Vision and Mission

Steel is the key component in Iran’s automotive industry which is the largest in the Middle East and North Africa. Iran further has a massive oil and gas profile and a sprawling transportation and water supply network that feeds on its domestic metal industry.

Iran’s industry is expected to climb to seventh place among the world’s top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi