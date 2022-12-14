Iran exports $3.7bn steel products in 8 months: IRICA

Iran exported 1.144 million tons of steel and steel products, valued at $568 million, in the Iranian month of Aban (from Oct. 22 to Nov. 22), showing a considerable increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The Economic and Investment Manager of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Amir Sabbagh stated that, given the exports growth and high sales of major steelmakers this month, it is expected that Iran’s steel exports will register a considerable increase by the end of the year (ending on March 20, 2023)

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Industries Office had announced the 18% growth of crude steel production in the first half of this year (from March 21 to Sept. 22), adding that 3,682,000 tons of crude steel were exported from the country in the first seven months of this year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

Seifollah Amiri said that 10.317 million tons of steel products were produced in the country from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 11% increase as compared to the same period last year.

In addition, Iran exported 1,826,000 tons of steel in the first seven months of this year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

MA/IRN84969790