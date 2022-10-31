Iran’s steel output up 27% in month: WSA

European Union’s steel production volume decreased by 17 percent due to the energy crisis overshadowing the member states of the Union.

The Islamic Republic of Iran produced 2.7 million tons of steel on Sept. 22, showing a 26.7 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

As all the first 10 steel-producing countries in the world faced a production slump in the reported period, the three countries including Iran, India and China registered a production boom, so Iran accounted for the maximum steel production output in this period.

Other statistics indicated that Iran produced 22.2 million tons of steel in the nine months of the current year in 2022 (from Jan. to Sep.), showing a 9.8 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the World Steel Association, Iran produced 28.5 million tons of steel in 2021, showing a 1.8 percent decrease as compared to a year earlier.

