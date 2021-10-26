Iran produces 12.9mn tons of crude steel in H1

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicate that large companies in the mining and mineral industries sector managed to produce more than 12,822,600 tons of steel production from March 21 to September 22 in the current year.

Accordingly, production of crude steel and steel products in the first six months of the current year registered a 9.5 and 3.8 percent decline respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, major companies in the mining and mineral sector managed to produce 150,700 tons of copper cathodes, showing a 3.7 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

It should be noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys 81 various types of mining and mineral products, so that Iran’s proven iron ore reserves stand at 2.7 billion tons, accounting for 0.8 percent of the world’s total mineral reserves.

