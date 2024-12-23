200 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences to be freed

Negotiations for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israeli regime appear to be advancing, according to reports from Egyptian media and the Israeli regime's daily Haaretz.

According to the news website "today.lorientlejour", the Egyptian news channel Al-Ghad reported that the group has agreed to release 11 young captives in an initial phase of a potential agreement, in exchange for what was described as a "special value."

Haaretz, citing a Palestinian source, reported that around 200 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences could be released as part of the deal. However, disagreements remain over which detainees would be included.

According to Al-Ghad, the primary sticking point is Israel’s demand for the release of 34 captives in the first phase of the agreement. Hamas reportedly claims that 11 of these individuals do not meet the criteria for humanitarian release, which include women, the elderly, minors, or the ill. In exchange for releasing the 34 captives, Hamas is requesting the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences.

According to "lorient", Hamas, along with the Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), stated on Saturday that a ceasefire agreement for Gaza is "closer than ever." The territory has been the site of over a year of conflict with Israel.

MNA