Iran still among top 10 steel-producing states

In 2022, Iran stands as the tenth-biggest producer of steel in the world, the WSA said.

Iran's steel production reached 30 million and 600,000 tons in 2022, showing an eight percent hike compared to 2021.

Steelmaking countries produced 1.878 million tons in 2022, marking a 4.2 percent drop compared to the preceding year.

Steel is regarded as the world’s most significant engineering and construction material.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the US sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

It is proven based on the reports and statistics released by international bodies and also the Iranian sources that Iran’s strong steel sector cannot be hit by the sanctions.

TM/IRN85015603