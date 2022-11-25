  1. Economy
Nov 25, 2022, 5:50 PM

Iran steel output vol. record 9% increase in first 9 mos: WSA

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – In its latest report, the World Steel Association (WSA) announced on Friday that Iran’s steel production volume registered a nine percent growth over the past 10 months of the year in 2022.

As steel production in the European Union and the United States is in decline for several months, Iran’s steel production in the Iranian month of Mehr (from August 22 October 22) showed a 35 percent growth.

Islamic Republic of Iran produced over 25 million tons of crude steel in the first 9 months from Jan. to Oct. in the current year, showing a nine percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, WSA added.

While all top 10 steel producers in the world faced a considerable slump in steel production, Islamic Republic of Iran, India and China registered steel production growth, so that People’s Republic of China accounted for the maximum steel production in the world from Jan. to Oct. 2022.

According to this report, Iran’s steel production volume in the first 10 months of the current year hit 25.1 million tons, showing a nine percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

