US does not want to see empowered Iranian women

Saeed Iravani made the comments at the UN 45-member women's commission which was held on Wednesday to discuss a US-drafted resolution to remove Iran from the commission.

The Iranian permanent representative to the United Nations said that whether Iran is a member of the commission, Iranian women and girls continue to participate actively and effectively on the international stage.

According to Iravani, the US illegal move towards Iran was expected considering its long-standing animosity towards the Iranian people, warning approving such a resolution will be extremely dangerous for the integrity of the UN system, as it would be in contradiction to the spirit and the soul of the UN charter.

According to the latest reports, 29 members in the session voted in favor of removing Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, 8 voted against and 16 abstained, therefore the US-drafted resolution was passed.

After the resolution was passed, Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Zahra Ershadi took the floor and condemned the US and certain countries for drafting the text, saying that Iran will remain committed to defending women's and grils' rights regardless of the UN decision.

She said that the US and its allies are not in a position to call themselves women's rights defenders when they support the Israeli regime that blatantly violates the rights of Palestinian women and girls.

