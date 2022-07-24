Iran named world’s top 10 steelmaker in H1: WSA

WSA put the world's total production volume of steel in this period at 949 million tons, showing a 5.5 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

This is while that 1004 million tons of steel were produced in the world in the first six months of the previous year (from Jan. to June, 2021).

According to the report, Iran produced over 13.6 million tons of steel from Jan. to June 2022, showing a 10.8 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

With the production of 13.6 million tons of steel, Iran ranked as 10th largest steel producer in the world in the first six months of 2022.

Meanwhile, People’s Republic of China, with producing 526 million tons of steel, ranked as the largest steel producer in the world although steel production of this country reduced 6.5 percent in that period.

