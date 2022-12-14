  1. World
Dec 14, 2022, 6:15 PM

Israel claims responsibility for attack on Iran fuel tankers

Israel claims responsibility for attack on Iran fuel tankers

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – The Chief of General Staff of the Israeli Army on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack carried out several weeks ago on two tanker trucks carrying Iran's fuel in the Al Bukamal region.

On November 10th, two tanker trcuckers carrying Iranian fuel, which had entered eastern Syria from Iraq's land border, were targeted by air strikes in the Al Bukamal region.

The tankers were en route to Lebanon, according to the reports.

After the attack on the fuel tankers, the US military center in eastern Syria quickly sent a message to the Russians saying that it was not them who carried out the attack.

According to a statement by Iraq'e border crossings administration, the transit of the tankers was completely legal and based on an agreement among the three countries of Iran, Syria, and Iraq.

