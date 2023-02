The IMIDRO reported that the exports of Iran’s mining industries exceeded over $9.9 billion from March 21 to December 21.

The report added that 35.5 tons of mineral products were exported during that period.

Exports of the products have surged by 5% in weight compared with last year’s corresponding period, it noted.

According to IMIDRO, most exports were related to the steel chain and exports of steel products worth more than $4.8 billion.

TM/IRN85005335