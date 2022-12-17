Techno-engineering services exports rise 41% to $260 mn

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Industries, Mining, and Trade said that a total of $260 million worth of engineering and technical services were exported from Iran during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21-July 22), registering a 41% rise compared with the corresponding period of last year.

Total engineering and technical services exports stood at $2.3 billion in fiscal 2021-22, registering a 367% rise compared to the year before, Omid Qalibaf was quoted as saying by IRIB News.

“There is huge potential for Iranian engineering and technical services companies in the fields of construction of power plants, electricity transmission, construction of refineries and cement-related industries,” he added, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR