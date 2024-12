Zhaleh Olov is an Iranian actress, dubber, and poet born in 1927 in Tehran, Iran.

She started her career working in radio and cinema in 1948 and an actress in theater in 1949. She made her screen debut in The Tempest of Life (1948, dir. A. Daryabeigi).

She dubbed cartoons for the first time in Iran with Walt Disney cartoons, such as Cinderella, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and The Aristocats.

MNA/