Russia conducts new missile attacks on Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian officials reported a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country, an attack that was anticipated as Russia seeks to disable Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure with the approach of winter.

Ukraine’s state-run Ukrenergo energy company said its infrastructure had been hit in Russian missile strikes on Monday, causing emergency power outages, Guardian reported.

Media reports referred to explosions in several parts of the country, including the cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih. In Odesa, the local water supply company said a missile strike cut power to pumping stations, leaving the entire city without water.

Air raid alerts sounded across the country, and authorities urged people to take shelter, Reuters reported.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said Russia launched land-based missiles from southern Russia and shipborne missiles from the Caspian and Black seas. Russian strategic bombers also launched missiles, he said.

Ihnat warned the Russians could attack in several waves to make it more difficult for the Ukrainian air defenses to shoot down the missiles.

