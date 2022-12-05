Blasts reported at two airbases inside Russia

The Guardian newspaper has reported that two mysterious explosions took place at two Russian airbases far from the frontlines.

Meanwhile. AFP, has claimed in a report that three people were killed when a fuel tanker exploded at a Russian air base on Monday, citing a state news agency as saying, claiming that a regional governor acknowledged reports of a blast at a separate base housing bombers that are part of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.

State-owned RIA news agency said six others were injured in the tanker explosion in Ryazan, 185 km (115 miles) southeast of Moscow, according to AFP.

Roman Busargin, governor of the Saratov region further to the southeast, reassured residents after what he called reports on social media of a “loud bang and a flash" at the region’s Engels air base.

“I want to assure you that no emergencies occurred in the residential areas of the city. There are no reasons for concern. No civilian infrastructure was damaged," Busargin wrote on Telegram.

“Information about incidents at military facilities is being checked by law enforcement agencies."

The Engels base is about 730 km (455 miles) southeast of Moscow. It is one of two strategic bomber bases housing Russia’s air-delivered nuclear capability, the other being in Amur region in the Russian Far East.

MNA