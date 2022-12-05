Ukraine claims it shot down 60 out of 70 Russian missiles

Ukraine’s air force claimed that it air defense forces shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in its latest barrage against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday claimed that Russia launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Kuleba also called for more arms and weaponry for Ukraine, to help them save civilian lives amid the ongoing war. “Russia has fired another barrage of missiles at our critical civilian infrastructure trying to deprive people of power, water, and heating amid freezing temperatures," he tweeted.

The attack also involved Russian long-range bombers, fighter jets and guided missiles, a statement from Ukraine said.

