  1. Politics
Dec 6, 2022, 12:45 PM

UN Security Council to hold meeting on situation in Ukraine

UN Security Council to hold meeting on situation in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, the First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky announced on Monday.

"On December 6, the Westerners again convened a meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, choosing humanitarian issues and the protection of children as the topic," he wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS news agency reported. 

The Russian diplomat specified that the meeting is scheduled to start at 06:00 p.m. Moscow time. Polyansky suggested that in their speeches, Western countries "will slip" into criticism of "attacks on Ukrainian energy and other infrastructure."

"Of course, they will not remember about the children of Donbass, but we will remind them," he wrote.

MA/PR

News Code 194554
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News