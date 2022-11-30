  1. Politics
Nov 30, 2022, 7:31 PM

Hungarian FM warns NATO against turning into anti-China Bloc

Hungarian FM warns NATO against turning into anti-China Bloc

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned NATO against turning into an anti-China bloc as the global security situation is already tense.

"Today, NATO's strategic concept is at the top of the agenda. Relations with China, energy security, critical infrastructure protection. We would not want NATO to turn into an anti-Chinese bloc. There is no need for the risk of another cold war, there are enough problems," Szijjarto said on his social media before the start of the second day of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, according to Sputnik News Agency.

The example of Hungary "clearly proves that cooperation [with China] based on mutual respect is possible," he added.

In August, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry reported that the Chinese battery company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing, will build its second plant in Europe in Debrecen, which could be the largest investment in Hungary's history.

MNA/PR

News Code 194330

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News