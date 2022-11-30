Russia to focus on nuclear arms infrastructure in 2023

"When preparing the list of capital construction projects for 2023, special attention will be paid to construction for strategic nuclear forces," Shoigu said.

The minister added that it is important to maintain a balanced approach to construction planning within the allocated budget funds — ensuring the commissioning of infrastructure facilities and supplying modern weapons and military equipment to troops.

He also said that the country is constructing infrastructure for the deployment of new missile systems in five units of the Strategic Rocket Forces, as well as creating an interspecific test site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory for the space forces.

"At the moment, the construction of infrastructure facilities for the deployment of new missile systems has been begun in five units of the Strategic Rocket Forces. As for the the space forces, there is work continues on the creation of an interspecific test site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory," Sputnik quoted the Russian MoD as saying.

The minister noted that the Russian armed forces are testing new methods of combat use of rocket troops and artillery during the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Tornado-S long-range multiple rocket launcher and Malka high-power artillery systems are involved in the implementation of the plan. This makes it possible to effectively hit foreign rocket and artillery systems," Shoigu added.

