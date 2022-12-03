EU training 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers: Borrell

Josep Borrell European Union Foreign Policy Chief on a Twitter account announced that as part of the "European Union aid mission to Ukraine", more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers are currently spending their training services in Poland.

“I have to thank Poland for the big effort that the Polish Army and the Polish people are doing. Without them, without the strong support of the Polish government, it would not be possible to develop in such a short time this Mission and to make it operational,” he added.

Borrell continued, “We are doing a lot of things in supporting Ukraine. In terms of figures, I can say that the military support to the Ukrainian army is more than the €3.1 billion coming from the European Peace Facility (EPF).”

In this regard, he added that the EU military delegation will provide the necessary training services to the Ukrainian army and has spent nearly $16 million on training equipment.

Josep Borrell visited the European Union training center in Poland on Friday and met and talked with the first group of Ukrainian soldiers who are being trained in this center.

In mid-November, the Council of the European Union approved the launch of an EU military assistance mission to Ukraine, as well as new spending on strengthening Ukraine's military. This military delegation is supposed to train at least 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

MA/5645398/PR